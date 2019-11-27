GAP kicks off its Black Friday Sale early this year and you can save 50% off sitewide with promo code BLKFRIDAY at checkout. Best of all, also save an extra 10% off your purchase with code BESTEVER. That’s the best Black Friday Sale we’ve seen from GAP and the lowest rates of the year. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest is a no-brainer at just $44. This vest was originally priced at $98 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe this fall and winter. It’s available in an array of color options and is highly packable, which is great for traveling. Best of all, it also comes in a women’s option that’s priced from just $27. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the GAP Black Friday Sale.

Jeans are another hot ticket item from this sale. The men’s Soft Wear Slim Jeans with GAPFlex are currently marked down to $36. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. This style has a modern fit and a perfect hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. I also love that they are infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility throughout the day.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

