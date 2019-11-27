Clarks Black Friday Event offers 40% off your purchase + free shipping

Clarks is currently having a Black Friday Event that’s offering 40% off your purchase when you apply promo code FORTY at checkout. Inside this sale you will find great deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Tilden Top Leather Black Boots for $60. To compare, this style is regularly priced at $100. These boots are waterproof and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They can also be seamlessly dressed up or down and will pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Clarks customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Cole Haan Black Friday Event too.

