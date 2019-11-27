Lenovo’s 10.1-inch Tablet has an Alexa dock, Atmos audio, more: $159 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.1-inch M10 32GB Tablet with Smart Dock for $159 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. Also available at B&H. That’s $76 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Not only is Lenovo’s 10.1-inch screen a tablet, an included speaker dock turns it into a hands-free Alexa device. With USB-C connectivity in tow, this offering is a forward-thinking solution that gets you closer to needing just one charging cable. It sports 32GB of internal storage, but can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card. Surrounding the 10.1-inch display you’ll find dual front-facing speakers that deliver Dolby Atmos audio. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you’d be alright with with a smaller display that isn’t detachable, consider Echo Show 5 at $80. That’s half of what you’d spend on the featured deal while still providing you with a hub for watching movies, controlling a smart home, pulling up recipes, and much more. Take note that we anticipate its price will drop further as Black Friday closes in.

Since we’re talking tablets, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale. Both 32GB and 128GB configurations are available, with $79 off the former and $99 in savings on the latter. These sales have been going in and out of stock, so if at all interested, act now.

Lenovo 10.1-inch M10 Tablet features:

FULL HD DISPLAY: Lenovo Smart Tab is a great Android tablet that features a 10.1” Full-HD display and two Dual front speakers with Dolby Atmos.

POWERFUL TABLET: 2-in-1 tablet with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, Octa-Core, 1.8 GHz processor, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, and up to 256 GB microSD card support.

