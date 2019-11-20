Amazon officially unveiled its Black Friday plans for 2019 on Monday, offering a glimpse into what first-party discounts will be available throughout the holiday shopping season. Nearly everything Amazon makes, from Echo speakers to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, smart home accessories, and more, will all be on sale next week. Amazon’s line of in-house products has grown rapidly over the last year, with several fresh faces joining the family during September’s event. As we look ahead to Black Friday, it’s time to dive into the best Amazon Black Friday deals and identify where you should be spending your money and where to pass. Our in-depth guide below will walk you through every product category in Amazon’s stable of products, highlighting the best Black Friday deals along the way.

Echo speakers, accessories, more

Headlining this year’s best Black Friday deals on Echo speakers is once again the beloved Echo Dot. This time around, it will drop from the usual $50 price tag to $22. Whether you’re expanding your smart home setup or gifting Alexa this year, the $22 Echo Dot is the place to be. It’s a small footprint, and a nice recreation of the larger Echo speakers makes it an easy gift this holiday season. Amazon’s aggressive pricing is sure to bring more Alexa users into the fold than ever before. Echo Dot with Clock will also hit $35 (Reg. $60), which is another all-time low.

Those wanting a more high-end version of Amazon’s first-party Echo speakers will want to check out the latest version at $60. That’s down 40% from the regular going rate, and amongst the best prices, we’ve tracked to date. Echo Input is another viable option if you’re really in need of a high-end audio setup that lacks Alexa, at $15 (Reg. $35), you’ll be able to easily and quickly add the voice assistant to your existing speaker system.

Amazon’s display-laden Echo devices will also be on sale with Echo Show 5 hitting $50, which is a $40 discount from the regular going rate. The all-new Echo Show 8 ships tomorrow and is already getting a $30 price drop to $100 and delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Fire TV discounts abound

Amazon has no choice but to offer aggressive discounts on its Fire TV lineup. Streaming media players are well within the mainstream now, and most new TVs come with this feature baked right in. So, where does that leave one of Amazon’s most maligned product categories? With deep discounts, that’s what. Fire TV Stick will be just $20 during the holiday shopping season, making it a no-brainer purchase as a stocking stuffer if you have someone on your list lacking basic streaming functionality.

Upgrading to the 4K version is an easy proposition at $25, but the lack of 4K content on a broader level still lingers. Netflix has expanded its offerings, and Hulu is doing the same. What makes Amazon’s Fire TV offerings standout at this point is its ability to control your smart home with Alexa voice services. This is arguably the central reason to bring a Fire TV Stick into your setup at this point.

Rounding out the list of Fire TV discounts is the Cube, which offers complete home theater control. It will be marked down to $90 from its regular $120 price tag throughout Black Friday and beyond.

Kindle and Fire Tablets

As expected, Amazon will be heavily discounting its Kindle and Fire tablet lineups as it looks to go head-to-head with Apple’s latest iPads. Much like the Fire TV sticks above, Amazon’s main point of competition with Apple centers around aggressive pricing. Kindle deals are expected to start at $50, with the latest Kids Edition seeing its first discount down to $80 (Reg. $110). Kindle has always been a popular holiday gift, and we recommend it whole-heartedly here at 9to5Toys as well. If you’re on the fence about a new Kindle, Black Friday pricing is here to push you over the edge.

Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup will also be on sale starting at the bargain price of $30 for the 7-inch model. The kid-focused version with their extended warranty will also be seeing a nice price drop too from $60. Those willing to skip out on iPadOS can save here, but that’s simply a non-negotiable for many.

There are going to be plenty of other deals to go around at Amazon this year, all of which can be seen in our Black Friday preview coverage from Monday.

