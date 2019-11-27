Thunderbolt adorns LG’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor at $600 ($200 off), more

Amazon is offering the LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide QHD Thunderbolt Monitor (34UC98-W) for $599.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and matches the lowest Amazon price we have seen in 2019. This Mac and PC-ready monitor features an UltraWide 3440 x 1440 screen resolution. The included stand supports height and tilt adjustments. Integration of Screen Split 2.0 allows you to see two displays at once. I/O includes HDMI, Thunderbolt, USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals from $217.

We also spotted the ASUS 27-inch WQHD 75Hz Monitor (PB277Q) for $216.99 shipped. That’s $63 off what Amazon usually charges there and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked there. With a QHD resolution that supports 75Hz refresh rate, this display should prove to be an exceptional monitor for gaming. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Dual-link DVI. Rated 4/5 stars.

The monitors we have here are just some of what we’ve found this week. Browse an even larger selection when hopping over to Monday’s roundup. There you’ll find options for as low as $110.

LG 34-inch Thunderbolt Monitor features:

34 inches 21:9 Curved QHD IPS Monitor

Thunderbolt 2.0 (x 2).OS Compatibility Windows

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

sRGB over 99 percent / Color Calibrated

Height / Tilt Adjustable Stand

Screen Split 2.0 (with PIP Mode)

Refresh Rate 60 Hertz

