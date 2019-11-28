Amazon’s annual iPhone and Android case sale is here with deals from under $5

Every Thanksgiving Amazon hosts one of the biggest iPhone case sales for Black Friday, and that continues this year with 30% off and deals under $5. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. You’ll find cases for iPhone 11/Pro/Max, previous-generation models, and more. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for our top picks.
iPhone 11:
- Speck CandyShell Grip: $15.50 (Reg. $25)
- SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style: $9 (Reg. $13)
- Smartish iPhone 11 Slim Case: $8 (Reg. $12)
- …and more!
iPhone 11 Pro:
- Kodak Striped Kodachrome Super 8 Case: $23 (Reg. $30)
- Smartish iPhone 11 Wallet Case: $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- kate spade Protective Hardshell Case: $28 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
iPhone 11 Pro Max:
- Case-Mate Tough Watercolor: $28 (Reg. $40)
- Speck CandyShell iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $10.50 (Reg. $20)
- Case-Mate Clear Case: $34.50 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
Check out the rest of Amazon’s annual Black Friday case sale for more deals from under $5, including notable offers for Android devices and more.
