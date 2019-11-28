Save up to 40% on PC gaming keyboards, headsets, mice, and much more from $8

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of PC gaming peripherals including keyboards, headsets, mice, and more from $7.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise orders over $25 score no-cost delivery. One standout is on the CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $119.99. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is not only good for a 40% discount, but marks a new Amazon all-time low. Notable specs here include an Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame packed with Cherry MX speed keys, programable macro functionality, and more. Plus because we’re talking about a gaming keyboard, there’s of course RGB backlighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 375 customers. Head below for more top picks from the sale.
Other notable deals include:
- CORSAIR M55 RGB Pro Mouse: $23 (Reg. $35)
- CORSAIR 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Headset: $35 (Reg. $50)
- CORSAIR IRONCLAW Wireless RGB Mouse: $55 (Reg. $75)
- CORSAIR cue 220T RGB Airflow Smart Case: $85 (Reg. $110)
- and even more…
Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM features:
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum features Cherry MX Speed key switches backed by a lightweight aluminum frame. 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback enable profile access independent of external software. Utilize the 19-zone light edge to add to dramatic animations and effects. Take advantage of the 6 programmable G-keys for in-game macros.
