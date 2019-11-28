Save up to 40% on PC gaming keyboards, headsets, mice, and much more from $8

- Nov. 28th 2019 3:21 am ET

From $8
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of PC gaming peripherals including keyboards, headsets, mice, and more from $7.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise orders over $25 score no-cost delivery. One standout is on the CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $119.99. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is not only good for a 40% discount, but marks a new Amazon all-time low. Notable specs here include an Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame packed with Cherry MX speed keys, programable macro functionality, and more. Plus because we’re talking about a gaming keyboard, there’s of course RGB backlightingRated 4.3/5 stars from 375 customers. Head below for more top picks from the sale.

Other notable deals include:

Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM features:

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum features Cherry MX Speed key switches backed by a lightweight aluminum frame. 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback enable profile access independent of external software. Utilize the 19-zone light edge to add to dramatic animations and effects. Take advantage of the 6 programmable G-keys for in-game macros.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf homekit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $8

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Black Friday 2019 Corsair

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go