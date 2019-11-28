Black Friday printer deals from $30 include AirPrint Laser, all-in-ones, more

- Nov. 28th 2019 5:25 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing for $39.99 shipped. This is 50% off its regular going rate at Amazon and is a match for its all-time low set back in December of 2015. Brother is my favorite laser printer brand as they’ve always been reliable for me. I have used Brother laser printers going back over 10 years and always find them to be simple to operate. Plus, built-in duplexing makes it super easy to print two-sided pages. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other Black Friday printer deals:

Brother Laser Printer features:

  • Prints Up To 27 ppm, Automatic Duplex Printing
  • 250 Sheet Capacity Paper Tray. A4 2 sided print speed 13. A4 standard print speed 26. Automatic 2 sided print. Recommended monthly volume 250 to 2,000 pages
  • This machine uses a USB connection ensuring your office runs smoothly with no complications. High Speed USB 2.0 Interface. Does not come with USB cable.Maximum Monthly Duty Cycle:10,000 pages.Output Paper Capacity (sheets):100

