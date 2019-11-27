Adopt Apple AirPrint for just $30 with this Canon AiO (Save 33%), more from $20

- Nov. 27th 2019 11:54 am ET

$30
Amazon is offering the Canon PIXMA Wireless AirPrint AiO Inkjet Printer (MG3620) for $29.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This AirPrint-enabled printer makes printing from iPhone, iPad, and Mac a native and dead-simple experience. Support for Google Cloud Print allows users to queue jobs from a web browser. Various colorways are available, allowing you to pick something that will look great in your office. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more printer deals.

More printer deals:

No matter which printer you pull the trigger on, today’s savings leave you with enough to cover Brother’s P-touch Label Maker at $15. I own one just like this and find it incredibly useful for categorizing everything I keep in storage.

Canon PIXMA Wireless AiO features:

  • Mobile Device Printing: Easily print from your iPhone, iPad, Android or tablet
  • Powerful Printing options: Airprint, Google Cloud Print, NFC, Mopria and Canon Print

