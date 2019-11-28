As part of its Black Friday deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe DNA Test Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit for $99 shipped. Regularly up to $199, this is $100 off the usual asking price, matching our previous mention/the direct holiday price and the lowest we can find. This particular kit provides information on both your ancestry and the health traits being carried through your family with testing conducted by “world-class scientists and medical experts.” You can expect your results in about 8 weeks time and there are no other lab fees required after you purchase the kit. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More Black Friday DNA testing kit deals down below.

If the option above is overkill for you or you just don’t need the health report side of things, there are several others available down below starting from $49. All of today’s deals are at the lowest prices we can find with some of them being new all-time lows. You’ll even find a kit for your pup.

More Black Friday DNA Test Kit Deals:

23andMe DNA Test Health + Ancestry:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.* Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 1500+ regions. Opt in to our DNA Relatives tool to find, connect, and message those who share DNA with you. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA.

