Dillard’s kicks off its Black Friday Sale: extra 50% off UGG, Nike, more

Dillard’s Black Friday Sale offers an extra 50% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, UGG, Nike, Michael Kors, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The men’s UGG Groveland Chukka Boots are a standout from this event. These boots will elevate any look and they will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. This style has a full-grain leather that looks polished and will age seamlessly. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for $107 and originally were priced at $160. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Polo Shirt $26 (Orig. $85)
- Ralph Lauren Textured Crewneck $35 (Orig. $99)
- Cremieux Honeycomb Long-Sleeve $30 (Orig. $95)
- Nike Golf Dry Polo Shirt $24 (Orig. $65)
- UGG Groveland Chukka Boots $107 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
For women the Kate Spade Romy Satchel is another standout from this event. Originally priced at $348, however during the sale you can find them for $122. This purse can be carried either as a handbag, shoulder bag or crossbody style. It also comes in three color options.
Our top picks for women include:
- Michael Kors Hayes Handbag $115 (Orig. $328)
- Ralph Lauren Classic Reversible Belt $18 (Orig. $50)
- DIFF Becky Polarized Sunglasses $32 (Orig. $85)
- Calvin Klein Performance Leggings $30 (Orig. $60)
- Kate Spade Romy Satchel $122 (Orig. $348)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Nike’s Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off sale items with an extra 25% off.
