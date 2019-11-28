Dillard’s kicks off its Black Friday Sale: extra 50% off UGG, Nike, more

Dillard’s Black Friday Sale offers an extra 50% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, UGG, Nike, Michael Kors, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The men’s UGG Groveland Chukka Boots are a standout from this event. These boots will elevate any look and they will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. This style has a full-grain leather that looks polished and will age seamlessly. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for $107 and originally were priced at $160. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women the Kate Spade Romy Satchel is another standout from this event. Originally priced at $348, however during the sale you can find them for $122. This purse can be carried either as a handbag, shoulder bag or crossbody style. It also comes in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Nike’s Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off sale items with an extra 25% off.

