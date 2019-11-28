L.L. Bean’s Black Friday Event discounts boots, jackets and more 20% off

L.L. Bean’s Black Friday Event is here with 20% off your order when you apply promo code THANKS20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping with a $50 purchase. Looking for a gift idea? The men’s Wicked Good Moccasin Slippers are a no-brainer. These slippers are currently marked down to $63 and originally were priced at $79. Its sheepskin lining helps to keep your feet warm during the cool weather months and it also has moisture-wicking properties. Best of all, you can also find this style in a women’s option for $63, as well. Find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean below.

