Oakley’s Cyber Sale offers up to 50% off popular sunglasses, goggles, more

Oakley is currently having its Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular sunglasses, goggles, accessories, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Holbrook Sunglasses are an Oakley best-seller and they’re very fashionable. They’re currently marked down to $130 and originally were priced at $186. This style is great for outdoor sporting adventures or everyday activities. They can also easily be dressed up or down. Best of all, these sunglasses feature a prizm lens to promote a clear view. Find the rest of our top picks from Oakley below the jump.

Also, be sure to check out the Ray-Ban Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular sunglasses for men and women. This sale is a great way to update your everyday accessories with timeless and trendy styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!