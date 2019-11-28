A 50% discount brings the Philips Wake-up Light to a new all-time low at $52

Amazon currently offers the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation for $51.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $105, today’s offer is good for an over 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $23, and marks a new all-time low. The Philips Wake-Up Light will not only help you wake up in the morning, but it also doubles as a way to ease yourself to sleep at night thanks to fading sunset lighting. If that first part is more appealing and you’re sick of being greeted by an annoying alarm to start each day, the built-in sunrise simulation is a more pleasant alternative that features 20 different brightness settings. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below.

If the sunset-like lighting isn’t a must, then consider saving some of your hard-earned cash by picking up the standard version of Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock instead. At $41, it still has the sunrise simulation, so you’ll be able to wake up with light just the same as the more expensive model.

Or you could emulate the sunrise and sunset effects with your smart home by grabbing the LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk bulbs at $23 each. We’re also seeing plenty of other discounted lights from the company, as well as alternatives from brands like Nanoleaf on sale for Black Friday.

Philips Wake-up Light features:

The Philips Wake-Up Light provides a pleasant, natural way to start your morning. Featuring a colored sunrise simulation and 20 brightness settings, the light gradually increases between 20 to 40 minutes prior to your alarm time. The light also offers the option of waking up to one of five different nature-inspired sounds. Backed by clinical research, the UV-free Wake-Up Light is proven to wake you up with an improved mood and energy level. A light-responsive dimming feature guides you to natural, restful sleep.

