SanDisk’s 512GB and 1TB microSD cards hit new lows and are priced from $64

Best Buy is offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD Card for $63.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate, a $16 savings compared to Amazon’s current sale price, and is the lowest offer we have tracked. I’ve been using a 400GB microSD card in my Nintendo Switch for quite some time now. With 23 different games currently loaded (many of which are first-party), I’ve still got about 250GB free, making this even more spacious card an investment that should last you a very long time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading for more microSD card deals.

We also spotted the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Plus microSD Card for $199.99 shipped at Best Buy. That’s $100 off what Amazon is currently charging and well over half the cost of what it was back in October. Not only does this card feature double the capacity, it’s also faster with up to 170MB/s performance compared to 100MB/s you’ll find in deal above. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD Card features:

Compatible with Android smartphones and tablets

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance

