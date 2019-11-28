Satechi’s Black Friday deals are officially live and offering upwards of 50% off a selection of its Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other Apple accessories. Amazon is also getting in on the savings, matching many of the offers. Amongst all of the savings, one standout is on the Satechi Mobile Pro USB-C Hub at $41.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. Good for a 30% discount, this is $6 under our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen to date. Satechi’s Mobile Pro Hub adds plenty of I/O to your iPad Pro, including HDMI out, USB-C and A, plus 3.5mm audio. Plus, it’s available in your choice of two colors. Rated 4+ stars from 60%. Head below to shop other top picks from the Satechi Black Friday.

On top of just offering direct discounts on a variety of accessories, Satechi will be throwing in a free 30W wall charger on orders over $100. For anything that isn’t already on sale, applying code SATECHI25 at either Satechi’s direct or Amazon storefronts will take 25% off sitewide. Find our top picks down below.

Another standout is Satechi’s Dual-Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $29.99. Also at Amazon. Down from $60, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is $6 under previous offers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Satechi Black Friday deals:

Satechi Mobile Pro USB-C Hub features:

Unlock your 2018 iPad Pro’s full potential with our Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub. Designed specifically for 2018 iPad Pro to conveniently access peripheral devices, wherever life may take you. Featuring stunning 4K HDMI display (30Hz), USB-C PD 3.0 charging, USB 3.0 port and 3.5mm headphone jack, all over a single USB-C connection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!