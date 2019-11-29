Amazon’s Gold Box has top-rated storage from $9, today only

Nov. 29th 2019

From $9
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering notable savings on storage from a variety of top brands. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $8.99 with price drops across just about every product type, including microSD cards, NAS systems, and more. Our top pick is the Seagate 5TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $89.99. That’s down from $20 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers 5TB worth of storage with USB 3.0 connectivity, alongside a free two-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud. Great for Time Machine backups or expanding your gaming console storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our Black Friday guide for even more deals on storage, Mac and PC accessories, monitors, and much more throughout the holiday weekend.

Seagate 6TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive features:

  • Store and access 5TB of photos and files with Seagate Backup Plus Portable, an on the go USB drive for Mac and Windows
  • The perfect compliment to personal aesthetic, this portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure
  • Great as a laptop hard drive or PC hard drive, simply plug in via USB 3.0 to back up with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups; Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine
  • Edit, manage, and share photos with a 1 year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a 2 month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan

