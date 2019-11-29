Aukey one-day Black Friday sale at Amazon has USB-C PD chargers + more from $6

- Nov. 29th 2019 3:59 am ET

From $6
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering a number of its power, computer, and smartphone accessories from $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 60W USB-C Power Delivery Dual Charger for $25.99, which is down from its regular rate of $43. Offering up a USB-C PD port alongside a smart USB-A port that detects how fast your device can charge up to 2.4A, this is a must-have on-the-go power solution. It offers up 60W when just the USB-C port is used and 45W when both outlets are in use. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Nomad Base Station

Aukey Black Friday sale at Amazon:

Don’t forget to swing by our Smartphone Accessories guide which has plenty more deals to choose from if Aukey’s pickings aren’t vast enough for you.

Aukey 60W USB-C PD Dual Charger features:

  • Future-Proof Power Source: A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear
  • Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 60W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together
  • Convenient Charging: This compact dual-port USB PD charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging
  • Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $6

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Black Friday 2019 aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide