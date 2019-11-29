Aukey one-day Black Friday sale at Amazon has USB-C PD chargers + more from $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering a number of its power, computer, and smartphone accessories from $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 60W USB-C Power Delivery Dual Charger for $25.99, which is down from its regular rate of $43. Offering up a USB-C PD port alongside a smart USB-A port that detects how fast your device can charge up to 2.4A, this is a must-have on-the-go power solution. It offers up 60W when just the USB-C port is used and 45W when both outlets are in use. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Aukey Black Friday sale at Amazon:

Aukey 60W USB-C PD Dual Charger features:

Future-Proof Power Source: A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear

Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 60W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

Convenient Charging: This compact dual-port USB PD charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging

Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

