Aukey one-day Black Friday sale at Amazon has USB-C PD chargers + more from $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering a number of its power, computer, and smartphone accessories from $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 60W USB-C Power Delivery Dual Charger for $25.99, which is down from its regular rate of $43. Offering up a USB-C PD port alongside a smart USB-A port that detects how fast your device can charge up to 2.4A, this is a must-have on-the-go power solution. It offers up 60W when just the USB-C port is used and 45W when both outlets are in use. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.
Aukey Black Friday sale at Amazon:
- Dual 2.4A Charger: $6 (Reg. $10)
- Surge Protector Hub: $29 (Reg. $50)
- 18W USB-C Charger: $12 (Reg. $20)
- USB 3.0 4-Port Hub: $8.50 (Reg. $13)
- True Wireless Earbuds: $72 (Reg. $110)
- Mechanical Keyboard: $38.50 (Reg. $65)
- USB-C PD 20000mAh Power Bank: $26 (Reg. $40)
- Ora iPhone Camera Lens: $18 (Reg. $30)
- …and more…
Aukey 60W USB-C PD Dual Charger features:
- Future-Proof Power Source: A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear
- Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 60W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together
- Convenient Charging: This compact dual-port USB PD charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging
- Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
