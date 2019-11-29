Furbo Treat Tossing HD Dog Camera with 2-way audio at $134 shipped (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Furbo via Amazon is now offering its Treat Tossing Dog Camera for $133.99 shipped. Originally $250, it regularly sells for $200 at Amazon and is now at the best price we have tracked in over a year. Not only can you toss a treat to your pets remotely, but also keep a close eye on them via the full HD Wi-Fi cam that also supports 2-way audio. All controlled through the companion iOS/Android app, it also has a handy bark sensor so you know when your pets start making noise. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

You might as well score some treats to put inside of Furbo too. Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering 30% off both dog and cat treats with prices stating from just $6 Prime shipped. Brands include Pedigree, Cesar, Temptations and more.

Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

