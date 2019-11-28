Dog and cat treats/food from $6 Prime shipped for Black Friday (30% off)

- Nov. 28th 2019 5:17 pm ET

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off dog and cat treats/food. Deals are starting from under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great opportunity to let your furry friends get in on the Black Friday deal action while you stock up on items you’re going to have to buy anyway at a big-time discount. We are seeing notable offers on popular and highly-rated brands like Pedigree, Cesar, Temptations and more. All of our top picks are down below.

Black Friday Dog & Cat Treat/Food Deals:

Well, it’s Black Friday, so you can even score a deal on doggie DNA test kits right now. You can finally figure out your pet’s actual breed/mix at a discount for the holidays while you’re stocking up on treats and food. 

Pedigree Dental Dog Treats:

  • Contains one (1) 1.72 lb. 32-count pack of PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Original Large Treats for Dogs
  • PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Triple Action acts as a dog breath freshener that works to clean teeth and freshen breath, and has a clinically proven texture that reduces plaque and tartar buildup
  • Our dental dog treats have an X-shape design and are specially designed dog treats for large dogs that clean teeth and freshen breath
  • These tasty dog breath treats are bite-size treats and are perfect for dogs 30 lbs. or more

