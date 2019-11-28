Dog and cat treats/food from $6 Prime shipped for Black Friday (30% off)

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off dog and cat treats/food. Deals are starting from under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great opportunity to let your furry friends get in on the Black Friday deal action while you stock up on items you’re going to have to buy anyway at a big-time discount. We are seeing notable offers on popular and highly-rated brands like Pedigree, Cesar, Temptations and more. All of our top picks are down below.
Black Friday Dog & Cat Treat/Food Deals:
- 32-Pack Pedigree Dental Treats $8 (Reg. $12)
- 108-Pack Pedigree Dental Treats $10 (Reg. $16)
- 36-Pack Cesar Gourmet Wet Dog Food $20 (Reg. $28)
- 24-Pack Cesar Soft Wet Dog Food Filets $13 (Reg. $19)
- Plus more dog treat/food deals…
- 16-Oz. Temptations Classic Cat Treats $6 (Reg. $9)
- 30-Oz. Temptations Tuna Cat Treats $11 (Reg. $16)
- 14-Oz. Temptations Jumbo Salmon Treats $6 (Reg. $8)
- 24-Pack Sheba Cuts Wet Cat Food $13 (Reg. $19)
- Plus more cat treat/food deals…
Well, it’s Black Friday, so you can even score a deal on doggie DNA test kits right now. You can finally figure out your pet’s actual breed/mix at a discount for the holidays while you’re stocking up on treats and food.
Pedigree Dental Dog Treats:
- Contains one (1) 1.72 lb. 32-count pack of PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Original Large Treats for Dogs
- PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Triple Action acts as a dog breath freshener that works to clean teeth and freshen breath, and has a clinically proven texture that reduces plaque and tartar buildup
- Our dental dog treats have an X-shape design and are specially designed dog treats for large dogs that clean teeth and freshen breath
- These tasty dog breath treats are bite-size treats and are perfect for dogs 30 lbs. or more
