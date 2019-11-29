Levi’s jeans from just $20 Prime shipped during Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Levi’s jeans, apparel, and accessories for the whole family. For men, the 505 Regular Fit Jeans are currently marked down from $28.91 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and these jeans are regularly priced at up to $50. This style features a relaxed fit with a straight leg that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. You can find it in an array of color options and they feature extra room in the thighs for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For women, a standout from this sale is the Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket. This style is very trendy for fall and the sherpa lining adds warmth during cold weather outings. Originally it was priced at $90, however during the event you can find this style marked down to $57. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, Levi’s is also having an Indigo Friday Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and free delivery.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

