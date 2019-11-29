Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, leggings, more

- Nov. 29th 2019 1:39 pm ET

0

Lululemon is having a Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Boost your workouts with sweat-wicking outerwear, stretch pants, functional accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this event is the Men’s Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt. Originally priced at $78, however during the sale you can find it for $59. This shirt features a lightweight, four-way stretch material for added comfort. It also has sweat-wicking properties to keep you cool throughout your workout. Rated 4/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals and check out the Nike Black Friday Event that’s offering an extra 25% off sale items.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

