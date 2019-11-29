Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, leggings, more

Lululemon is having a Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Boost your workouts with sweat-wicking outerwear, stretch pants, functional accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this event is the Men’s Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt. Originally priced at $78, however during the sale you can find it for $59. This shirt features a lightweight, four-way stretch material for added comfort. It also has sweat-wicking properties to keep you cool throughout your workout. Rated 4/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals and check out the Nike Black Friday Event that’s offering an extra 25% off sale items.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve $59 (Orig. $78)
- Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip $79 (Orig. $98)
- Easy Commute Pants $99 (Orig. $148)
- City Sweat Zip Hoodie Thermo $89 (Orig. $128)
- No Boxer Briefs 3-Pack $29 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wunder Under High-Rise Tights $89 (Orig. $118)
- Still Lotus Wrap $119 (Orig. $168)
- Always Airy Run Shorts $49 (Orig. $68)
- Two Track Mind Jacket $89 (Orig. $128)
- Another Mile Jacket $159 (Orig. $228)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!