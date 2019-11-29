Amazon has mini Christmas trees and indoor plants from $16 for the holidays

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off mini Christmas trees and live plants for the holidays. This is a great opportunity to score some fresh greenery and miniature holiday trees for the lead up to Christmas. One standout would have to be the Costa Farms Live Ugly Christmas Sweater Tree for $21.44. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, this is about 35% off, the first discount we have seen in nearly a year, and is the best price we can find. Reaching up to 20-inches tall, it comes in an “Ugly Christmas sweater” planter (6-inch diameter) made from sweater fabric material that can be reused even when the tree is no more. Rated 4+ stars. More Black Friday holiday plant deals below.

You can browse through the rest of the Black Friday mini Christmas tree and live plant sale right here. Deals start at just over $16 Prime shipped with several options ranging from holiday trees and ferns to evergreens and live aloe plants.

While you’re considering your holiday decor discount options, Pier One’s Black Friday Event is in full swing with up to 25% off sitewide. From furniture and smart home gadgets to make your holiday experience even better, our Black Friday deals hub is the place to be.

Costa Ugly Christmas Sweater Tree:

This easy-to-grow house plant comes with ornaments on its feathery, needled branches and a topper to start your holiday decorating

This festive display is perfect for table centerpieces, windowsills, and other small spaces

Norfolk Island Pine grow best near a sunny window, not in direct sunlight and thrive with a weekly watering

Height at shipping is approximately 18-Inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant

