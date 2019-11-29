Clear the driveway with GreenWorks’ electric snow thrower at $221 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the GreenWorks 80V 20-inch Cordless Snow Thrower for $221.23 shipped. This is down from its $350 going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2018 and is the best available. Offering up a 20-inch clearing path, this snow thrower makes light work of cleaning up your driveway or sidewalk. Plus, thanks to GreenWorks’ 80V battery, you’ll be able to do it entirely cable-free. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you can save quite a bit of cash when opting for a smaller model that plugs in. GreenWorks also has you covered in that area, offering a 16-inch plug-in snow thrower for $108 shipped at Amazon.

Don’t forget that there’s still time to save on Sun Joe’s 14A electric pressure washer. It’s down to $114 right now, which nets you over $65 in savings.

GreenWorks 80V 20-inch Snow Thrower features:

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery

Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20 inch clearing path

Up to 10 inch of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!