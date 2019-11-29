Clear the driveway with GreenWorks’ electric snow thrower at $221 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the GreenWorks 80V 20-inch Cordless Snow Thrower for $221.23 shipped. This is down from its $350 going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2018 and is the best available. Offering up a 20-inch clearing path, this snow thrower makes light work of cleaning up your driveway or sidewalk. Plus, thanks to GreenWorks’ 80V battery, you’ll be able to do it entirely cable-free. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.
Now, you can save quite a bit of cash when opting for a smaller model that plugs in. GreenWorks also has you covered in that area, offering a 16-inch plug-in snow thrower for $108 shipped at Amazon.
Don’t forget that there’s still time to save on Sun Joe’s 14A electric pressure washer. It’s down to $114 right now, which nets you over $65 in savings.
GreenWorks 80V 20-inch Snow Thrower features:
- Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery
- Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology
- Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20 inch clearing path
- Up to 10 inch of clearing depth
- 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement
- For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold
