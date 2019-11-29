Wash away the fall grime with Sun Joe’s 14A electric pressure washer for $114

- Nov. 29th 2019 4:12 am ET

$114
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon offers the Sun Joe 14A Electric Pressure Washer for $113.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $180 or more price tag at retailers like Home Depot and a new Amazon all-time low. Sun Joe cranks out a variety of affordable outdoor tools, and its pro-grade electric pressure washer continues that trend. This model offers a 14.5A motor that pushes 2030PSI of pressure and a maximum of 1.76GPM. There’s an on-board detergent tank, which handles your soap, and it also ships with various quick-connect spray nozzles. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop the pro-grade features above and go with this more affordable Stanley 1600PSI electric pressure washer for $74.99. It dips a bit in power, but offers plenty of notable overall features for basic DIY tasks around the house. Also includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Sun Joe 14A Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • POWERFUL MOTOR: powerful 14.5-amp motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1.76 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • PRESSURE SELECT TECHNOLOGY: Choose from two powerful cleaning options – low/1450 PSI for everyday dirt, grease + grime, and high/2030 PSI to tackle your toughest cleaning tasks. Max rating per CSA test standards is 2030 PSI. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 PSI.
  • DETERGENT TANK: Onboard 54.1 fl oz. detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost!
  • PRO VERSION: Comes with quick-connect turbo head spray nozzle (SPX-TSN-34S). Turbo spray nozzle cleans 40 percent faster than a standard nozzle

