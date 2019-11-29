Twelve South reveals extensive Black Friday sale for 1-day only

Twelve South’s Black Friday sale delivers some of this year’s best prices and a rare chance at savings direct from the popular Apple accessory-maker. This event lasts for 24-hours only. Free shipping is available for all, which sweetens the pot even further. Of course, today’s sale arrives on the heels of a wide-ranging Twelve South promotion over at Amazon earlier this week. Thankfully, we’re primarily getting a fresh batch of discounts today for Black Friday. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Headlining this year’s event is the Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook and iPad stand for $49.99. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate at Amazon and the best we can find. This sleek and minimalist stand offers a home for both your MacBook and iPad without adding too much bulk to your setup. Integrated cable management makes it easy to keep things looking neat and tidy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another standout is the Compass Pro for iPad at $39.99. It typically goes for $60, which is what Amazon currently charges. Today’s deal also beats the Amazon all-time low there by $5. This collapsible stand can be used for iPads but also can be paired with other tables as well. Its sleek design makes it all the more suitable for on-the-go setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

ParcSlope is a new kind of hybrid stand that elevates your MacBook screen higher while keeping your keyboard & Touch Bar tilted on the desk for more comfortable typing. Have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro? As an added bonus, when you use your iPad in landscape mode, there is just enough space above your device to rest your Apple Pencil, while the non-slip silicone lining keeps it right where you left it.

