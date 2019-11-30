BLACK+DECKER pairs a cordless drill/driver with 109-piece accessory set for $44

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill/Driver with 109-Pc. Accessory Set for $44.12 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. With both a drill/driver and accessory set included, this bundle makes for a great starter kit for anyone just getting their first home. You’ll be able to hang pictures, build small items, and more easily piece together new furniture. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d like the freedom to choose your own bit set, consider grabbing the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver alone for $32. Along with the tool you’ll also gain a battery, charger, and a double-ended bit. More than 5,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

For more tool deals, swing by our Home Goods guide or check out today’s Amazon’s Ingersoll Rand sale. There you’ll find up to 35% off with prices starting at just $13.

BLACK+DECKER Combo features:

Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry

Variety of 1 Inch and 2 Inch screw driving bits

Portable hard storage case

Lightweight compact design

Easy to use in tight and confined spaces

Ideal for drilling into wood, metal plastic and all screw driving tasks

