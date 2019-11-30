BLACK+DECKER pairs a cordless drill/driver with 109-piece accessory set for $44

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill/Driver with 109-Pc. Accessory Set for $44.12 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. With both a drill/driver and accessory set included, this bundle makes for a great starter kit for anyone just getting their first home. You’ll be able to hang pictures, build small items, and more easily piece together new furniture. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you’d like the freedom to choose your own bit set, consider grabbing the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver alone for $32. Along with the tool you’ll also gain a battery, charger, and a double-ended bit. More than 5,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.
For more tool deals, swing by our Home Goods guide or check out today’s Amazon’s Ingersoll Rand sale. There you’ll find up to 35% off with prices starting at just $13.
BLACK+DECKER Combo features:
- Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry
- Variety of 1 Inch and 2 Inch screw driving bits
- Portable hard storage case
- Lightweight compact design
- Easy to use in tight and confined spaces
- Ideal for drilling into wood, metal plastic and all screw driving tasks
