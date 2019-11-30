Amazon grows your tool arsenal with up to 35% off Ingersoll Rand gear from $13

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off an assortment of Ingersoll Rand tools with deals starting at $13. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25 across the board. One standout is on the Ingersoll Rand 20V High-Torque Impact Tool Kit at $300.30. Usually selling for $425, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. Featuring 1100 ft-lb. of nut-busting torque, this impact tool has the “best power to weight ratio in its class.” Included alongside the tool itself is a charger and extra battery so you’re always ready for action. Plus, there’s a carrying case to keep things tidy when not in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 540 customers. Head below for more deals from $13.

Other standouts from the sale include:

Ingersoll Rand 20V Impact Tool Kit features:

1100 ft-lb nut-busting torque from a tool weighing just 6.8 lb – best power to weight ratio in its class. High-efficiency rare earth magnet motor, high-capacity variable speed trigger, all-metal drive train, and metal-reinforced housing enable this tool to stand up to the toughest jobs. Optimized balance combined with an ergonomic handle and soft touch over-molded grip provide increased comfort in extended use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!