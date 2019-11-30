Following the Black Friday festivities, we’re turning our attention to Cyber Monday. And now so is Amazon. Nearly all of its Echo devices now on sale for the online shopping event, including smart speakers, displays, and more. Stealing the show this year is Amazon’s latest Echo Dot at $21.99. Usually $50, this year’s price drop brings the speaker to one of the best prices we’ve seen. Serving as an excellent way to join the Alexa ecosystem, or expand a existing setup, this compact smart speaker touts a fabric-wrapped design. With over 76,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Find even more Echo Cyber Monday deals below the jump.

Cyber Monday pricing arrives on Amazon’s Echo lineup

As one of the most recent additions to the Alexa speaker family, another discount stands out is on Amazon’s new Echo Dot with Clock. Regularly $60, right now as part of Echo Cyber Monday deals you can bring it home for $34.99. That’s $5 under the lowest we’ve seen prior and the best to date. With a similar design to the Alexa speaker many already know and love, this model refreshes things with a built-in LED matrix display for showing time, temperature and timers.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals also deliver the Echo Show 5, which is another highlight at $49.99. That’s $10 under our previous mentions and the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon. Bringing Alexa to a 5.5-inch screen, you’ll be able to call up Amazon’s voice assistant to command smart home accessories, answer questions, pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Bundle the Alexa-enabled display with a Wyze Cam for $10 more or Amazon Smart Plug for $55. We found it to be “a great way to add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom” and customers largely agree.

More Amazon Echo deals:

