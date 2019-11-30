Amazon has now rolled out Cyber Monday pricing on its line of Fire TV streaming media players with deals starting at $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99, which is down from the usual $50 price tag and a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. Amazon’s 4K-enabled Fire TV Stick delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. It also features the latest Alexa remote that lets you control smart home devices and your TV’s volume functionality. Rated 4.5/5 stars. If you’re fine skipping the 4K features here, drop down to the standard 1080p model at $19.99 (Reg. $40),. Hit the jump for even more Fire TV Cyber Monday deals.

Additional Fire TV Cyber Monday deals

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is also getting a Cyber Monday discount to $89.99. It typically sells for $120 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. The second-generation model improves on some hiccups found on the original, while still delivering streaming services and full Alexa control over your home theater system. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For those looking for an all-in-one solution, consider reaching for Insignia’s smart TVs with Fire OS baked right in. The 24-inch 720p model is currently just $99.99, which is up to 33% off the regular going rate. Additional sizes make this Fire TV Black Friday deal all the more intriguing and ideal for your bedroom, den, or kid’s play area. Includes three HDMI inputs and rated 4.2/5 stars. Upgrade to the 32-inch 720p Toshiba model with Fire OS for $119.99 (Reg. $150), which is another Amazon all-time low as well.

Fire TV Recast is also on sale from $129.99 shipped for the 500GB version or $179.99 for the larger 1TB model (Reg. up to $230).

Fire TV Stick 4K features:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

