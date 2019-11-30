Home Depot takes up to 40% off smart locks from Schlage and more from $45

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of smart locks and more with deals from $54 shipped. One standout amongst all of these discounts is on the Schlage Encode Deadbolt Lever set at $249. Usually picking up both the deadbolt and lever set would run you $322 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you over 23%. This beats both items’ combined all-time lows by $31 as well, marking the best value we’ve seen. Armed with Wi-Fi capabilities, this smart lock works with Key by Amazon, Ring, Alexa, Assistant, and more. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable smart locks deals:

Schlage Encode Smart Door Lock features:

Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock offers peace of mind from anywhere by allowing you to remotely manage your smart lock via the Schlage Home app or Key by Amazon app. There’s no need to purchase an extra accessory/hub to connect to your lock from anywhere it will connect to your homes WiFi signal similar to your laptop, making it easy and intuitive to use.

