Macy’s Black Friday Deals are still live w/ up to 60% off: Nike, UGG, more

- Nov. 30th 2019 12:19 pm ET

Macy’s Black Friday Fashion Deals offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, Under Armour, Cole Haan, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, and much more. Customers receive free shipping with $25 purchase. For men, the Nike Therma Basketball Pants are a no-brainer at $35, which is $20 off the original rate. These pants are great for working out or everyday wear. It features a fleece lining to promote warmth and a large fashionable logo on the side of the pants. You can choose from five color options and they feature a zippered pocket to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles.

