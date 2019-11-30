Macy’s Black Friday Deals are still live w/ up to 60% off: Nike, UGG, more

Macy’s Black Friday Fashion Deals offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, Under Armour, Cole Haan, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, and much more. Customers receive free shipping with $25 purchase. For men, the Nike Therma Basketball Pants are a no-brainer at $35, which is $20 off the original rate. These pants are great for working out or everyday wear. It features a fleece lining to promote warmth and a large fashionable logo on the side of the pants. You can choose from five color options and they feature a zippered pocket to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Therma Basketball Pants $35 (Orig. $55)
- Tommy Hilfiger Quarter-Zip Pullover $40 (Orig. $80)
- Cole Haan 3.ZEROGRAND Oxford $116 (Orig. $230)
- Tommy Hilfiger Straight Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- The North Face Carto 3-in-1 Jacket $180 (Orig. $240)
- Cole Haan Wrap Coat $168 (Orig. $420)
- Free People BFF Sweater $49 (Orig. $98)
- Nike Therma Fleece Joggers $45 (Orig. $60)
- UGG Mini Bailey Boots $120 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles.
