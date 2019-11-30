Score a new all-time low on Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Scooter at $280 (Reg. $400)

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $279.99. Enjoy free delivery with a Prime membership. A $6 fee applies for all other shoppers. For comparison, it originally sold for $600. We’ve seen it trend around $400 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. With a slim and sleek design, the Xiaomi Mi weighs in at just 27 pounds and is powered by a 250W electric motor. You can count on max speeds of up to 15.5MPH, and a total range of 18.6 miles. Thanks to disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-locks, cruising around is both safe and economical. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Check out our holiday roundup of all the best Black Friday electric scooter deals for even more price drops.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Minimalist design Mi Electric Scooter has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award, as well as the iF Design Award 2017. Mi Electric Scooter has a forward-thinking design that inspires and moves, just as it moves you ahead. Strong yet lightweight The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which has a low density and high structural strength.

