elago M4 Stand docks your iPhone in a vintage Mac for $19 (Reg. $30)

welago’s Amazon storefront offers its M4 iPhone Stand in both colors for $14.99. A $4 shipping fee applies today. This model supports iPhone 6/7/8/s. If you need a compatible device for a larger iPhone XS Max/8/7/6/s/Plus, go with the M4+ Stand at the same price. Regularly $30, today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. With vintage Mac styling, this is a great gift for the apple enthusiast in your life. It’s made of scratch-free silicone, so you know your device will be in good hands. elago accessories have solid ratings across the board at Amazon.

Complete your retro setup with elago’s W3 stand for Apple Watch. Made to look like an OG Mac, this is a great way to show off your Apple pride. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

elago M4 Stand features:

VINTAGE DESIGN: View your iPhone through a blast from the past. Your iPhone fits perfectly into the stand and transforms it into an old Apple monitor.

EASY TO USE: After installing your lighting cable, simply put your iPhone into the stand and plug it in! Your iPhone is now charging and ready to be used to watch movies or surf the web.

MATERIAL: The M4+ Stand is made with scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your iPhone and cable; the material’s unique properties allow the stand to feel soft to the touch and provide weight to plant your stand on any flat surface.

