Amazon is taking up to 40% off razors, skin care and more from $3, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off gift sets and more from Gillette, Venus and Pantene. Deals start at under $9 and everything here ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One deal that’s sure to catch many shoppers’ eyes is the Gillette Fusion Proglide Men’s Razor Handle set at $15.38. Down from $22, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches the all-time low set for the first time nearly a full year ago. Not only are you getting the Fusion razor, but also four blade refills. So if you’re looking for a little something for the guy in your life, this is a nice stocking stuffer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 340 customers. Head below for more or just shop the entire sale here for yourself.

Amazon’s Gold Box is also discounting various skin care and cosmetic items by upwards of 40% with deals from $3 Prime shipped. There’s everything from lotions and creams to eyeliner, face powder, and more on sale today. One standout is the Burt’s Bees Essential Gift Set at $5.77 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $10, today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. Included here are five of Burt’s Bees essential skin care products, making this set a great stocking stuffer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,700 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Or if you’re looking for something to help make taking care of the little one a bit easier, you can save up to $10 on select Pampers diapers and wipes from under $42. Find all of the discounts right here.

Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor features:

Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razors for men feature 5 anti-friction blades. With FlexBall technology, ProGlide responds to contours and gets virtually every hair. The precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas such as under the nose and sideburns. One men’s razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 Proglide men’s razor fits all Fusion5 blade refills. Gillette razors, formerly called Fusion ProGlide.

