Up your mobile photography game with this GorillaPod 5K Kit at $80 (Reg. $200)

Adorama Camera via Amazon is offering the Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig Upgrade for $79.95 shipped. Also available at Adorama. Normally, the GorillaPod itself goes for over $100 at Amazon, though it’s on sale there for $90 right now. The full Kit with Rig Upgrade has a list price of $200 direct and this is the best that we’ve tracked. Offering up the GorillaPod 5K, ball head, and two outrigger arms with cold shoes, making it super simple to mount things like microphones and lights to your mobile camera rig. This setup can hold up to 11 pounds, making it a great option for those who have a larger setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you can ditch the heavier weight capacity and extra arms to spend less. The Gorillapod 1K Kit is $29 at Amazon and has a maximum weight capacity of 2.2 pounds.

Don’t miss out on any other Cyber Monday deals! Be sure to bookmark our hub to stay up-to-date on all of the latest sales as they become available.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit features:

Patented GorillaPod ball and socket design with rubberized grips

Secure primary camera plus 2 devices totaling up to 5kg (11lbs)

Precision engineered ball head with Arca-Swiss® plate

Removable Hub Plate adapter features two female ¼”-20 mounts

Two 6-socket GorillaPod arms with 1/4”-20 attachment points

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!