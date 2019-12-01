KitchenAid’s 5-Qt. stand mixer is a cooking must at $200 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield (KSM150PSCL) for $199.99 shipped. This is down $80 from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for this colorway. Offering a 5-quart bowl, this stand mixer is perfect for making all kinds of Christmas desserts and meals. It comes with a pouring shield, too, which will make cake preparation so much easier. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for the best deal on a stand mixer, however, there are ways to save quite a bit more. This AmazonBasics model is just $68 shipped, offering a similar experience for far less. Now, it doesn’t offer the KitchenAid namesake, nor the compatibility with attachments, but it does stir things up quite well.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer features:

Choose from all the color options to find the one that best matches your style and personality. Important safeguard: Remove Flat Beater, Wire Whip or Dough Hook from Stand Mixer before washing.

The power hub turns your stand mixer into a culinary center with more than 15 optional attachments available;Strength of appliance: 9 cups flour power

5-Qt. stainless steel bowl with comfortable handle offers enough capacity to mix dough for 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch.

59-Point Planetary Mixing Action means 59 touchpoints per rotation around the bowl for thorough ingredient incorporation.

