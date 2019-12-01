At $9.50, this 2-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch holder is a stocking stuffer must

Lamicall Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Holder for $9.59 Prime shipped when the code STAND0001 is used at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, this beats our last mention and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering up the ability to hold your iPhone and charge your Apple Watch, this stand is a great desk addition. It has a holder built-in to not only keep your Apple Watch at the ready but also charge it with your puck. The phone holder has a slot at the bottom to let your charging cable pass through, providing a simple way to top off your iPhone at the same time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you have yet to pick up an Apple Watch, we have the Series 5 at new all-time lows ahead of Cyber Monday. There are multiple styles on sale here, so you can save in just about every way possible.

Lamicall 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Dock features:

PERFECT CHARGING STATION – The hole of the iWtch stand is perfect for you to embed your Apple watch charger.It fits with both metal and plastic apple watch charger or the same size as it.(Please note that the package don’t include any charger or cable.)

