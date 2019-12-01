[Update: Fresh discounts] Apple Watch Series 5 hits all-time low prices for Cyber Monday

Update:

Cyber Monday pricing has arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon with up to $350 off original prices, delivering a return to all-time lows on various models. You can also save up to $80 off the latest Series 5 listings as well. Both of which are a match of our previous mentions and the best prices we can find. Costco members can now save $44 off entry-level Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum models at $354.99 (Reg. $399). Be sure to comb through the listings to find the style just right for you. We do expect additional models to pop-up throughout the week, so continue to check back as we update this page with the latest deals.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Notable upgrades for Apple Watch Series 5 include a new always-on display, which is great if you find that lifting your wrist to see the time is a regularly annoying habit on older models. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the latest from Apple.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

