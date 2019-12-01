Microsoft’s Cyber Monday deals are starting to roll in, lead by up to $360 off its latest Surface devices. You’ll find up to $360 off the Surface Pro 7 bundles with Type Cover starting at $599, which is easily the best we’ve tracked. For comparison, we tracked a $649 discount in an early Black Friday sale around a week ago. One thing to note about this bundle versus the last one we saw is there’s no free Surface Pen included here, so do keep that in mind. The latest Surface device packs USB-C for easy expandability, which is my favorite new feature. Plus, the 12.3-inch 1080p display uses 10-point touch technology with Pixelsense, offering a drawable experience rivaled only by the iPad Pro, at a far lower cost. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

In Microsoft’s Cyber Monday sale, you’ll also find the Surface Go from $299, which is a $100 savings over its regular rate. Offering up a very portable design, the Surface Go is built to go wherever you do. It brings an extremely-portable 10-inch display to the table and weighs just 1.15 pounds, which is among the lightest we’ve seen for a computer of its class.

Microsoft is also discounting its MacBook Air competitor, the Surface Laptop 3, by up to $300 off for Cyber Monday. It starts at $899 and offers both a 13.5-inch and 15-inch display option while lasting for up to 11.5-hours on a single charge. It’s just 2.76 pounds and offers AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 technology for high-end power in a compact form factor.

With your savings from any of Microsoft’s Cyber Monday sales above, be sure to pick up a Surface Pen at Amazon. It’s just $68 there and will bring you a very enjoyable experience in a variety of applications on your new laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Work and play virtually anywhere. With tablet-to-laptop versatility and better connectivity with USB-C and USB-A ports, the ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 adapts to you. And it’s optimized for Office 365, so you can sketch ideas, edit documents, and craft presentations easily using touch and Surface Pen.

