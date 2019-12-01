Save big on iPad, MacBook, and iMac in Woot’s 1-day blowout sale (refurb)

Today only, Woot is hosting its Cyber Monday Apple iMac, iPad, & MacBook refurbished blowout sale. Deals start at $40 previous-generation of each device. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. Our top pick is the 5th generation 9.7-inch iPad at $159.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $329. If you have a kid or grandparent on your list that’s interested in an iPad, but doesn’t require the latest technology, then this promotion is certainly worth checking out. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad sports a Retina display, 8MP camera, Touch ID, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More below.

You’ll find even more refurbished deals on this landing page during Woot’s 1-day sale. There’s various previous-generation iMac models on sale and even MacBooks, including an old favorite the 2015 model with extensive I/O. Check out the entire sale right here.

Apple 9.7-inch features:

A9 Chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M9 coprocessor

9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch Retina Display with IPS Technology (2048 x 1536 Resolution at 264 ppi) with Fingerprint-Resistant Oleophobic Coating

8 Megapixel Camera with Autofocus, Backside Illumination and Panorama (up to 43MP)

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Technology, FaceTime HD Camera, and Four-Speaker Audio

