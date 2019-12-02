adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: NMD, Ultraboost, more

The adidas Cyber Monday Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code CYBER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s NMD_R1 Shoes that are currently marked down to $91. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $130. This style is great for everyday events or workouts alike. They have a weather-protective overlay to stay looking nice throughout the winter season and a responsive cushioning for a springy stride. With over 2,300 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- NMD_R1 Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- Pulseboost HD Shoes $69 (Orig. $140)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Pants $17 (Orig. $40)
- Senseboost Go Shoes $59 (Orig. $120)
- Alphabounce+ Run Parley Shoes $49 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $126 (Orig. $180)
- Edge Lux 3 Shoes $42 (Orig. $85)
- QT Racer Shoes $32 (Orig. $65)
- Edgebounce 1.5 Shoes $44 (Orig. $90)
- NMD_R1 Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 25% off popular styles for the whole family.
