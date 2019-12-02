Today only, Nike’s back at it with a Cyber Monday Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off select styles with code CYBER at checkout. Find loads of deals on Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Jordan, and much more. NikePlus Member (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes that are marked down to $135. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. This style features hundreds of tiny foam beads that help to promote cushioning for your stride. Made for running, these shoes feature a supportive structure and breathable material so you stay cool mile after mile. Plus, you can even find them in a women’s option for the same price. Be sure to head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire Nike Cyber Monday Sale below.

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $150, however during the event you can find them for just $78. They’re available in an array of fun color options and its lightweight material won’t weigh you down during your workouts. With over 180 reviews from Nike customers, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, looking for a pair of dress shoes or boots for the fall and winter season? Cole Haan’s Cyber Monday Sale is now live with up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase. Plus, all orders receive free delivery.

