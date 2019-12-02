Amazon destroys August HomeKit smart lock lows with up to 50% off, starting at $55

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off August smart locks. Our top pick from the sale is the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $55.30 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $21. Not only does this August smart lock look fantastic, its incredibly low price makes it a killer deal. I’ve been using a smart lock for going on three years now and love that I can ditch the key and unlock using a smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

In the same sale you’ll also find the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $119 shipped. That’s $110 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $30. While this offering is a bit pricier, you’ll score remote access, a feature that allows me to ensure my home is secure no matter where I’m at. Additionally, you’ll gain support for HomeKit, Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

August 3rd Generation Smart Lock features:

Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

