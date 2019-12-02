Amazon destroys August HomeKit smart lock lows with up to 50% off, starting at $55

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off August smart locks. Our top pick from the sale is the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $55.30 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $21. Not only does this August smart lock look fantastic, its incredibly low price makes it a killer deal. I’ve been using a smart lock for going on three years now and love that I can ditch the key and unlock using a smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.
In the same sale you’ll also find the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $119 shipped. That’s $110 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $30. While this offering is a bit pricier, you’ll score remote access, a feature that allows me to ensure my home is secure no matter where I’m at. Additionally, you’ll gain support for HomeKit, Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
August 3rd Generation Smart Lock features:
- Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.
- Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
- Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.
