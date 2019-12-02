Smart home deals abound for Cyber Monday from $11.50: TP-Link, Yale, Haiku, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering smart home accessories and more from $11.49 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything here from routers and smart switches to ceiling fans and more. Our top pick is the TP-Link HS103 Smart Plug for $11.99. That’s down from the usual $18 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This streamlined smart outlet delivers control with Alexa and Google Assistant, alongside automatic scheduling, and a small footprint that only takes up one outlet at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals from today’s sale can be found below.
Other notable deals include:
- Yale Assure Smart Lock: $152 (Reg. $180)
- Big Ass Haiku Smart Fan: $472 (Reg. $600)
- 3-pack TP-Link Smart Light Switches: $77 (Reg. $100)
- NEXX Smart Garage Door Opener: $60 (Reg. $75)
- …and more!
Looking to make your Chamberlain garage door smarter? Check out this deal for the add-on hub at just $20 via Amazon.
TP-Link HS103 features:
- CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
- VOICE CONTROL Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience
- EASY CONTROL-Controls light duty plug in electronics with loads up to 10A (ie; lamps, TVs, stereos, etc)
