Smart home deals abound for Cyber Monday from $11.50: TP-Link, Yale, Haiku, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering smart home accessories and more from $11.49 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything here from routers and smart switches to ceiling fans and more. Our top pick is the TP-Link HS103 Smart Plug for $11.99. That’s down from the usual $18 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This streamlined smart outlet delivers control with Alexa and Google Assistant, alongside automatic scheduling, and a small footprint that only takes up one outlet at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals from today’s sale can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

Looking to make your Chamberlain garage door smarter? Check out this deal for the add-on hub at just $20 via Amazon.

TP-Link HS103 features:

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

VOICE CONTROL Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience

EASY CONTROL-Controls light duty plug in electronics with loads up to 10A (ie; lamps, TVs, stereos, etc)

