Amazon is discounting many iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Android accessories from $5

- Dec. 2nd 2019 9:39 am ET

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off its smartphone accessories, chargers, and more. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 65W USB-C Wall Charger for $23.71. It typically goes for $30 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This wall charger can be used to power up your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone at an affordable price with 65W speeds. It’s a great add-on to have in your backpack if you’re rocking any of the latest devices from Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.

Another standout is the AmazonBasics Dual-port 4.8A USB Car Charger for $6.80. You’d typically pay upwards of $10 for this model that charges at 2.4A per port. Great if you don’t have any USB charging capabilities in your car. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals:

AmazonBasics 65W USB-C Wall Charger features:

Keep must-have devices fully charged and ready to go with help from this single-port USB-C wall charger from AmazonBasics. The wall charger helps deliver fast, safe, and efficient charging—perfect for cell phones, tablets, laptops, and more, whether at home or on-the-go.

