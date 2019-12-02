Basketballs, Under Armour NBA gear, more on sale from $6 today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off basketball equipment, clothing, and accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Wilson Evolution Game Basketball for $38.96. Regularly closer to $60, today’s deal is around 33% off and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of the most well-known basketballs out there, the Wilson Evolution delivers everything you want during gameplay. Wilson is now offering it in various colors as well, all of which are on sale today, just be sure to comb through the various listings here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale for more deals or head below for our top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our fashion guide for additional deals on sports apparel from some of the biggest names out there, including Nike, Puma, and many more.

Wilson Evolution Basketball features:

When you focus on getting better, and not just on getting results, success takes care of itself. That is why the Wilson Evolution Game Ball is the preferred basketball in high schools across the country. Every part from the moisture-wicking composite cover to the laid-in channels provides exceptional performance for those who aren’t satisfied with being satisfied. Suited for indoor use, the Evolution is approved for play by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

