Amazon offers up to 66% off artificial Christmas trees from $17 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Super Buy (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 66% off artificial Christmas trees. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether it’s some extra decorations for around the house and office or a brand new Christmas tree for the living room, today’s sale has all your holiday tree needs covered. The Cyber Monday sale starts at under $17 and ranges from 2-foot table top models in festive planters to 7-foot, pre-lit spruce lookalikes for the family room. All of our top picks and the highest-rated options are down below.

Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals:

Target is also offering a number of holiday decor deals right now including up to 25% off lights, 30% off wreaths, and up to 25% off outdoor holiday lawn decorations. You’ll also want to swing by Pier One’s Holiday Event for up to 25% off all your home Christmas decor needs.

Goplus 7-Ft. Pre-Lit Spruce Tree:

This tree comes in all metal hinged construction (branches are attached to center pole sections) to make it easy for you to set up or dismantle. Our pre-lit Christmas tree comes with X UL listed LED lights ,providing the ultra safety in use and shining lighting effect at nights. These LED lights are energy-saving and long lasting and its warm white color effectively strengthen the celebration atmosphere and highlight the Christmas themes.

