Save up to 30% on select laptops, tablets, more at Amazon from $96, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets from $96 shipped. One standout is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $179.99. Normally selling for $280, it just recently dropped to $230 and is now down the extra $60. That saves you $100 overall and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Based around a 10.1-inch display, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A tablet features dual Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, 10 hours of battery life and more. Even though this version includes 128GB of storage, you can expand that up to 512GB thanks to an microSD card slot. Having just launched at the end of April, so far it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from 200 customers. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more top picks.
Other standouts from the sale include:
- Acer Portable Monitor: $110 (Reg. $170)
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: $310 (Reg. $380)
- ASUS CHROMEBOX NUC: $355 (Reg. $429)
- and even more…
Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:
Stream media with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. Dolby Atmos technology delivers surround sound, and the Full HD display ensures a crisp, clear picture. The 128GB of internal memory provide adequate storage for music and video. This long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet has a 10-hour battery life, and microSD support provides up to 512GB of storage.
