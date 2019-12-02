Anker’s Cyber Monday sale offers some of this year’s best prices from $8.50

Anker’s annual Cyber Monday sale is now live at Amazon headlined by its PowerPort PD 2 USB-C Wall Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $23 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. This model offers 30W USB-C connectivity along with a 2.4A USB-A port. It’s ideal for traveling with enough juice to power-up iPhones, iPads, and the like. Toss it in your backpack and be ready to go with power wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker Cyber Monday deals include:

Anker PowerPort PD 2 Wall Charger features:

Two-in-One: With 1 USB-C power delivery port, and 1 USB port with Anker power, you’re ready to charge two of your devices simultaneously.

Size Matters: All this power comes installed in a pocket-friendly compact body, to go wherever the journey takes you.

Universal Compatibility: Charge virtually all your mobile devices at maximum speed with USB-C and standard USB input.

What You Cet: PowerPort PD 2, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

