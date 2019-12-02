Anker’s Cyber Monday sale offers some of this year’s best prices from $8.50

Anker’s annual Cyber Monday sale is now live at Amazon headlined by its PowerPort PD 2 USB-C Wall Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $23 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. This model offers 30W USB-C connectivity along with a 2.4A USB-A port. It’s ideal for traveling with enough juice to power-up iPhones, iPads, and the like. Toss it in your backpack and be ready to go with power wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other notable Anker Cyber Monday deals include:
- PowerCore 15000mAh Redux Battery: $27 (Reg. $38)
- PowerCore II 20000mAh Battery: $44 (Reg. $60)
- PowerPort Atom III Wall Charger: $24 (Reg. $35)
- 6-ft. USB-C to Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code AKCMCTL6
- PowerWave Pad 5W Qi Charger: $8.50 (Reg. $10)
- 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: $33 (Reg. $40)
- SoundCore Boost Bluetooth Speaker: $50 (Reg. $60)
- SoundCore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds: $110 (Reg. $150)
- eufy 2-camera Security Bundle: $280 (Reg. $350)
- w/ code EUFYEM22
- Roav Smart Charge F0 with Bluetooth: $12 (Reg. $17)
- w/ code CM129ROAV
Anker PowerPort PD 2 Wall Charger features:
- Two-in-One: With 1 USB-C power delivery port, and 1 USB port with Anker power, you’re ready to charge two of your devices simultaneously.
- Size Matters: All this power comes installed in a pocket-friendly compact body, to go wherever the journey takes you.
- Universal Compatibility: Charge virtually all your mobile devices at maximum speed with USB-C and standard USB input.
- What You Cet: PowerPort PD 2, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.
